‘Floyd Mayweather can still compete with Errol Spence Jr. at his best’

Floyd Mayweather is still good enough to go toe-to-toe with the current welterweight number one Errol Spence Jr., according to a recent sparring partner.

Denis Douglin received a late-night phone call from Mayweather over the summer and found himself hanging in the five-weight champion’s world-famous Las Vegas Gym soon after.

Mayweather wanted to go a few rounds. Douglin is convinced the ‘Money’ man has still got it at 43. In fact, ‘Momma’s Boy’ says the boxer-turned-trainer can tackle the unification title holder if he wanted to.

The pair have previously spent time in the gym before Mayweather fought in Japan. Douglin described just how good the legend still is.

“The last time we sparred was probably three years ago for his exhibition match in Asia,” said Douglin in an interview via Vegas Insider. “I kind of felt like he was slowing down a little bit.

“This time he felt sharp. He felt strong and his stamina was great. It was almost like he’s getting better. Everything that he’s going through in his life (his uncle and mother of his children passing away) is making him more focused on boxing.”

On mixing it with the top guys despite his last fight being against a UFC competitor in Conor McGregor, Douglin added: “I think he could still hang with the top guys (Spence, Manny Pacquiao, Terence Crawford, and Shawn Porter).

“There’s no reason to try because he’s already proven himself. But if he wanted to, he could still do it.

“With Errol Spence at his best, Floyd can still compete with him 100 percent. He could.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER RETURN

Spence is lined up for battle Danny Garcia in defense of his IBF and WBC versions. The two belts he took from Shawn Porter late last year.

But having gone through the terror of a horrific car crash soon after, little is known of the mental scars that could remain with Spence. He assured all he’s fine.

We will find out for the first time when he trades blows with Garcia in a Pay-Per-View clash over the coming months. Garcia is a seriously live challenger, though.

As for Floyd Mayweather, a New Year’s Eve appearance on the annual RIZIN celebration show could still happen. There’s plenty of time for Floyd to accept any invitation to appear.

If it’s anything like his last bout on the card, Mayweather could stand to makes millions per minute. Just how he likes it.

