One Focus: The Deontay Wilder quest for Tyson Fury revenge

Former record-breaking world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has taken a dignified silence of late. A silence that some are mistaking for weakness.

The lack of engagement since Wilder was uncharacteristically taken apart by Tyson Fury has many believing this means a lack of interest in revenge.

Far from it.

World Boxing News is in constant contact with Wilder’s team. We have been told on many occasions that this trilogy fight remains on.

Fury’s domination and ultimate triumph hurt Wilder to his core. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was not himself on the night and aims to prove it at the earliest convenience.

The initial date of July for a third installment of the saga was pushed back by COVID-19. The second offering in October went the same way.

A new target of December 19 is in place, but WBN understands this is highly unlikely to happen without a full capacity of fans allowed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum, who represents Fury’s interests on United States soil, firmly intends to repeat the rematch at the same venue.

The second clash broke box office records and Arum sees the trilogy doing even better, not only from gate receipts but from the Pay-Per-View too.

This means any deviation from the plan is not a priority at the moment. Taking Fury vs Wilder III out of the US after all the hard work in 2019 and up to February 2020 would be undone. This cannot happen right now.

Arum is fully prepared to wait until February, April, or whenever over the next eight or nine months in order to give Fury vs Wilder III the chance to overhaul their initial achievements.

Wilder wants to prove to the world that he has more in the locker to offer a Fury fight. Other than a capitulation unworthy of his past performances.

Taking advantage of his out-of-character efforts, Fury put himself back on top of the world. A place Wilder still believes he can reoccupy.

DEONTAY WILDER REVENGE

The 34-year-old is biding his time. Waiting in the shadows to come to the fore once again.

But rest assured, Fury is the only thing on his mind once boxing is back on the agenda.

Victory is plausible, possible and despite the odds, can go down in the blink of an eye at any point during their next clash.

A heavyweight’s power is the last thing to leave and there are plenty who believe Wilder is still in his prime years at the top.

It could take just one punch to change it all, something Wilder has done before to Fury with devastating effect.







The Alabama Slammer is intent on detonating that one bazooka to become a two-weight ruler. That’s his career focus, that’s his only desire.

Any other opponent is of no interest until Deontay Wilder gets Fury back in the ring and does himself justice. The way he knows he can.

Once he can walk away from his rivalry with Fury with his head held high, only then will Wilder be able to fully move on.

