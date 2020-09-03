Antonio Morán vs Luis Solís features on Boxeo Telemundo this Friday night

“Boxeo Telemundo,” the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., concludes its summer all-star boxing lineup this Friday night, September 4th at 12am midnight ET.

The final fight of the show’s summer season will be headlined by another World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro title fight between fellow Mexican boxers for the organization’s vacant Welterweight Title. The event will be broadcast live from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. on Telemundo as well as livestreamed on the Telemundo Deportes App.

In the fourth and final summer season fight night, Antonio “Toño” Morán (24-4-1-17 KOs) will face Luis “Muecas” Solís (25-10-4-21 KOs) in a ten-round match for the vacant WBA Fedecentro title. Morán, currently undefeated on Boxeo Telemundo, saw his most recent program appearance in October of 2019 end in a ten-round draw against the then unbeaten WBO #8 junior welterweight, Yomar “The Magic” Alamo.

This time Morán is determined to claim victory. “This is the fourth time we’re going to the United States,” said Morán in an interview with All-Star Boxing, “it’s now mandatory to win and give it everything.”

While Morán is a Boxeo Telemundo veteran, Friday night marks Solís’ debut on the program bringing with him ten years of international boxing experience and five victories in his last seven match-ups. In what will be his first fight this year, Solis hopes to gain his first U.S. victory this Friday.

Calling the action are “Boxeo Telemundo” veteran boxing commentators, Edgar Lopez and Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Rene Giraldo alongside World Boxing Champion and former Olympian Abner Mares.

“Boxeo Telemundo” will be broadcast live on Telemundo and live streamed on the Telemundo Deportes App. Each live broadcast is complemented by extensive news and additional content on Telemundo Deportes’ digital platforms including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind-the-scenes content on TelemundoDeportes.com, as well as short form content produced exclusively for Telemundo Deportes’ social media platforms using the hashtag #BoxeoTelemundo.

Debuting in 1989, “Boxeo Telemundo” has grown to become the #1 combat sports program in the U.S. among Hispanics, across broadcast and cable landscape. Since its launch, “Boxeo Telemundo” has broadcast over 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and won their first championship titles, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.”

Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez, who won his first pro boxing title on “Boxeo Telemundo” in 2008. Other notable Champions featured include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and many others. In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.