Anthony Joshua points out the two things that make Tyson Fury as a boxer

Mark Robinson / Mikey Williams

Anthony Joshua doesn’t see Brit rival Tyson Fury as a massive threat to his legacy as suggestions continue that the pair could meet in 2021.

The Englishman, who live north and south of the country, have a stranglehold over the division as they possess all the titles on offer.

Mandatories and contractual agreements stand in the way, but once the first bell does go in the future, Joshua is not overawed by what Fury brings to the table.

In fact, AJ says only two factors got Fury where he is today as the recognized number one heavyweight on the planet.

“Let’s talk about him as a boxer. I don’t find him intimidating and I haven’t seen him do anything in the ring where I think, ‘This guy is going to be a massive threat.’ He’s talented and he’s awkward, and that’s often enough to get you quite far in life,” Joshua told GQ Middle East.

On his personality and the constant berating of Joshua and Deontay Wilder on social media, he added: “Tyson needs educating. All us athletes do.

“We often didn’t go far in school, so a lot of our comments and actions aren’t great.

“I’m like a Jekyll and Hyde type of person with it. On one side I believe I can elevate myself to a different level through being the Anthony Joshua that I want the world to see.

“But on the other hand, I’m a real person. I make mistakes, I’m not perfect. I’m trying, though. I really am. I’m working on myself every day.”

ANTHONY JOSHUA TWO-TIME

Concluding on how he sees his own rise through the ranks to a two-time unified ruler, the 30-year-old stated: “There’s always that question in my head. Am I as good as I should be?

“Am I as good as people say I am? I’ve been placed on this pedestal but with minimum experience, so there’s always that element of doubt.”







Joshua has an imminent defense of his title lined up against Kubrat Pulev later this year. He then has to battle Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury could come into play around the back end of 2021, provided both men remain undefeated until that time.

