Anthony Joshua ridicules Tyson Fury ‘celebrity status’ and fashion sense

Anthony Joshua gave Tyson Fury both barrels this morning as the world heavyweight champion addressed his rivals’ sense of fashion.

The unified ruler was speaking to host Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast where he discussed a range of topics.

Asked by Kemp, ‘Which celebrity that you’ve met has the worst fashion sense?’ – Fury’s name immediately came into the equation.

AJ even joked ‘is he even a celebrity?’ when talking about how Fury is perceived in the UK public eye.

The conversation began as follows:

AJ: Hmm…

Roman Kemp: I mean I would go as far as saying Tyson Fury’s alligator shoes…

Co-host Sonny Jay: Oh yeah they’re pretty horrendous.

Is anyone hungry? 'Cause it looks like someone's got some beef. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZZhv4DGtyk — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) September 3, 2020

AJ: Oh! Mate, let’s not even. Is he even a celebrity? Like…

ALL: [laugh]

AJ: He needs to come to BOSS, ASAP. He needs to come to BOSS and get some tailoring done,” added Joshua in reference to his recent line of clothing with the brand released this week.

“You know what I mean, get some custom made pieces, I promise you.

“They said David Haye used to wear the worst suits and now, he’s passed the baton over to Tyson Fury. So right now we’re saying, Tyson Fury,” he concluded.

Those comments certainly won’t go down well with Fury who prides himself on his unusual style.

Fury regularly turns up at media gatherings aiming to steal the show with his suits, just as Conor McGregor does in the UFC.







Joshua’s condemnation of Fury’s clothing will only intensify the bad blood, which is set to culminate in a massive undisputed unification in 2021.

At present, Joshua and Fury have other fights to deal with. Once they are over, Fury vs Joshua is set to light up the UK Pay-Per-View market.

Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk are both in Joshua’s future. Fury still has to deal with Deontay Wilder again in the coming months.

