Two stacked cards accompany double Charlo Pay-Per-View blockbuster

Showtime

In a first-of-its-kind boxing event, and a doubleheader unlike any other in sports, SHOWTIME PPV and Premier Boxing Champions have assembled two stacked fight cards with each card headlined by one of the world champion Charlo twins in their most significant fights to date. On Saturday, September 26.

The unprecedented twin bill features WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo facing top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the main event of the first card.The second card is topped by WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo taking on WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario in a world championship unification fight.

The unprecedented pay-per-view twin bill features six compelling fights in all, five of which are world title fights, on the same night for one price. The SHOWTIME PPV telecast begins with the Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko three-fight card live at a special time of 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT followed by a 30-minute intermission and then the Charlo vs. Rosario three-fight card.

“The Charlo twins are two of boxing’s most charismatic and exciting stars, and they are facing the most significant challenges of their respective careers,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“It’s only right that Jermell and Jermall would headline this extraordinary doubleheader. Jeison Rosario proved just how dangerous he is when he stopped Julian Williams in January to become the unified champion and he has shown his considerable ambition by going right into this showdown against Jermell. Sergiy Derevyanchenko has given some of the best middleweights in the world everything they could handle, and many believe he should be a 160-pound champion right now. He’s going to face another one of the very best middleweights on September 26 and there is no doubt he’ll be at his best when he steps to Jermall.

“With the addition of two sensational undercard bouts on each card, three of which are world title fights, this special event is a boxing fan’s dream and will deliver hours of dramatic action.”

“This event is a cornerstone, two cornerstones, in fact, of the 2020 SHOWTIME Sports boxing schedule,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports and Event Programming, SHOWTIME. “The parallel paths of the Charlo twins converge when they take on their most significant opponents to date. In doing so, each man has a chance to assert himself individually on the biggest stage in the sport. Likewise, the four undercard matchups across the two shows feature some of the best talent in the 118 and 122-pound divisions, virtually all in 50-50 matchups. This is truly a special event, delivered at a special time and in an unprecedented way. As a fight fan, I cannot wait for September 26.”

This unique pay-per-view doubleheader is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions. The Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario match is co-promoted with Sampson Boxing.