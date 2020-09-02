Boxing takes a backseat as Manny Pacquiao Jr. rakes in commercial deals

@pacquiao.emmanuel

Manny Pacquiao Jr. was all about boxing in 2019 as the teenager trained more than ever and participated in several amateur bouts.

Scoring three victories before suffering a first loss, Pacquiao Jr. was guided by his father to what many thought would be a professional run.

A year on, and Jr. – know as Jimuel – is raking in the cash from several sponsorship deals via his Instagram account and more.

Promotional ties with the likes of Face Republic (promoting moisturizer at the age of 19), BNY Jeans, Frontrow Marketing, and Marriot Hotels. Even face masks in the wake of COVID-19, have netted the youngster a tidy sum.

Therefore, boxing can take a backseat as Pacquiao decides whether to get punched for a living or smile at a photographer.

It’s far cry from the days of his famous father coming up in the early 1990s.

Pacquiao Sr. was merely a struggling and skinny warrior with a dream when he was at the humble beginnings of what would be one of the best careers the sport has ever seen.

Eight weight world championships later and Pacquiao has paved the way for his children to be whatever their hearts desire.

Whether a boxer, a model, or a promoter of face creams, Jimuel has the world as his feet – or his fists. Whichever he chooses.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao’s other son Michael is now a budding entertainer in his own right.

Pacquiao has been performing during lockdown restrictions as the younger brother of Jimuel harbors hopes of breaking out as a rapper.

MANNY PACQUIAO

As for dad’s next move, that’s unknown at the moment. What we do know is that the WBA welterweight champion may only have one fight left.

This is due to what looks to be a blank fight slate in 2020. Coupled with the fact that an expected Presidential push in the Philippines needs to begin in late 2021.







Pacquiao may only have a date available in April of next year. That’s before he walks away for good to focus full-time on politics.

Should he run, the ‘Pacman’ is an overwhelming favorite to be sworn in as President in 2022. A promotion from his current role as Senator.

Quite a family.

