Evander Holyfield in unbelievable shape, weighs lightest for twelve years

@holyfield

Former two-weight undisputed world champion Evander Holyfield is almost looking trimmer than his cruiserweight days as preparations continue for his comeback.

The 57-year-old is currently smashing training out of the park. He weighs not too far over the 190-pound limit where he made his professional debut.

At the time, Holyfield weighed in at just 177 pounds for what was a limit of 190 pounds back in 1984. Fast forward 36 years and Holyfield remains in remarkable condition.

Releasing daily workouts and inspirational quotes, Holyfield is focused on what is expected to be an exhibition return later this year.

At 215 pounds, nobody could ever question the commitment of ‘The Real Deal’ as an official announcement draws closer.

“Morning training. Sitting at 215lbs right where I want to be,” pointed out Holyfield, who followed it up a few days later with: “The first week of boxing in the gym. I’m feeling great.”

Doubters claiming Holyfield is simply returning for the money may well be urged to follow the American on social media to see just how serious he’s taking the next fight.

“Focus on the outcome, not the obstacle. It all comes down to a choice. Decide to fight and stick to that decision.

“In order to get stronger, you must be willing to push yourself beyond your limits,” he added.

Morning training 💯 Sitting at 215lbs right where I want to be. #TeamHolyfield Zveřejnil(a) Evander Holyfield dne Pátek 21. srpna 2020

MIKE TYSON vs EVANDER HOLYFIELD III

WBN previously thought their third clash between Holyfield and Mike Tyson was a shoo-in to take place this year as both were training at the same time.

As it turns out, Tyson decided on Roy Jones Jr. instead. A date of November 28 is now penciled in for the battle of two legends.

Holyfield has since been linked to the winner. Although is thought to want a contest first to blow off the cobwebs.

The likes of James Toney and Antonio Tarver have since been mentioned in the same breath.

Whoever it is, they’re in for one tough fight.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.