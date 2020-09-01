Split-T’s Marques Valle to make pro debut Friday night in Florida

Amateur standout Marques Valle makes his highly anticipated professional debut this Friday, September 4th at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. He will face Jernato Harris (0-1) in a four round welterweight bout on a stacked undercard for All-Star Boxing’s Telemundo Summer Boxing Series.

The former Team USA member is the latest of Split-T Management’s Tim VanNewhouse’s growing roster of clients to make their professional debuts. Despite having less than 50 career amateur fights, Valle made it all the way to the 2020 Olympic Trials, where he impressed with his ability to consistently walk down more experienced opposition.

VanNewhouse stated that, “Marques has all the right tools to make a strong transition into the pros. His length, strength, and work ethic set him apart from many of the amateurs in the 2020 class. Pairing him with the astute Robert Garcia gives me all the confidence that we need to begin his professional career.”

In preparation for his debut, the 21-year old native of Wesley Chapel, Florida recently rounded out a 4-week training camp at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside, California alongside WBC and WBO Junior Welterweight World Champion Jose Ramirez. Garcia sees a lot of potential in the young athlete.

“Marques is a wonderful kid. He is a very dedicated and talented fighter. Sparring Jose and some of the other top guys here in my gym helped him prepare for this debut. I know he will perform very well and has the tools to become a World Champion,” said Garcia.

Valle has been itching to begin his pro career, but due to the many complications around COVID-19, his plans had been delayed for several months. Despite this, Valle has stayed ready.

“I’ve been training really hard and staying focused. I couldn’t be anymore ready to get my pro career started,” said Valle.

Valle grew up in a Puerto Rican family and initially began boxing at the age of 9 after being inspired by Miguel Cotto. After just one bout, Marques hung up the gloves. He returned to the sport when he was 16 and hasn’t stopped since, progressing to become one of the top amateurs in the nation. Marques enjoys a strong family support system and his younger brother, Dominic, is an aspiring pro in the amateur ranks.

Outside of boxing, Marques’ good looks and physique helped have allowed him to become a fashion model, where he is represented by one of the world’s biggest and most successful agencies, Next Management. His modelling work should strengthen his ability to market himself to the Latino market – both in-and-out of the ring.