Matchroom claims rights in Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr. purse bid

Matchroom Boxing has picked up the rights to stage the IBF lightweight eliminator between Lee Selby and George Kambosos Jr.

The pair had agreed to fight and were due to lock horns this year, although coronavirus has played havoc with the arrangement.

IBF chiefs decided to put the match-up out to purse bids today. The result was revealed to WBN on Tuesday.

“A purse bid for the George Kambosos vs. Lee Selby IBF Lightweight Eliminator for #1 position took place at the IBF office today at 12:00 PM EST.

“The participants in the bid were Lou DiBella Entertainment and Matchroom Boxing.

“Matchroom Boxing won bidding $277,777.00. DiBella Entertainment bid $260,000.00.”

Selby is now expected to get home advantage in the UK, the destination for the original contest.

Kambosos and promoter Lou DiBella had wanted to take the fight to the United States.

Discussing the initial bout, which was set for Cardiff on May 9 and then pushed back further, the pair were looking forward to the battle.







LEE SELBY vs GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

“I’m one step away now from a shot at the IBF Lightweight World Title. My dream of becoming Wales’ first-ever two-weight World Champion.

“Kambosos Jr is a hungry young fighter that I know will bring it all. But I’ve had some of my best performances against Australian boxers stopping both Corey McConnell and Joel Brunker in title fights and May 9th will be no different,” said Selby.

Kambosos added: “I’m excited. I cannot wait to fight Lee Selby in this IBF World Title Eliminator where the winner will become the Mandatory Challenger for the winner of Lomachenko vs. Lopez,” said Kambosos Jr.

“I defeated former World Champion Mickey Bey in his backyard at Madison Square Garden in December. I’m ready to beat another former World Champion in his backyard.

“I’m excited for a fight of this magnitude and look forward to retiring Lee Selby with a dominating and punishing performance.

“In addition to gaining all of the UK supporters that will get behind me toward winning my World Title.”