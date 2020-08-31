Tyson Fury wants Anthony Joshua as back-up to Deontay Wilder trilogy

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed his desire to keep Anthony Joshua as a back-up in case a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder falls apart.

Despite numerous confirmations by Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel to WBN that the fight is on, Fury is obviously not one hundred percent convinced.

Appearing on BT Sport last Saturday night as Daniel Dubois swept aside a massively outclassed opponent, ‘The Gypsy King’ outlined his stance.

“If Wilder doesn’t happen, let’s do Joshua in December,” said Fury. “Let’s get it on. I’m ready to go now.

“I’d have fought him in that ring tonight. I’d still kick his arse, any time of the day. Hopefully, they (both Wilder and Joshua) grow a pair and want to fight The Gypsy King.

“Grow a pair, come see the champ. I’ll sort you all out. I’m just waiting here patiently.”

On his frustration at a lack of a date for his return from a February stoppage victory over Wilder in Las Vegas, Fury added: “No fights on the horizon. Training like a lunatic. Running up mountains. I’ve become a human racehorse.

“I’m looking forward to all challenges. Whatever they are bring them to the Gypsy King. I’ll deal with them in exciting fashion.”

A special message to my pal Deontay Wilder #YOUBIGDOSSER Zveřejnil(a) Tyson Fury dne Neděle 30. srpna 2020

Fury had previously called on Wilder to get a move on with his finalization of the third meeting.

“Wilder where you at mush? The clock is ticking! I’m not gonna wait forever! There are other bums in the division that I want to eat for breakfast,” stated Fury.

Due to the current pandemic situation in the United States, coupled with a lack of social distance practicing at the very top, safe and full boxing events are unlikely to change until after the forthcoming November election.







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

This could mean a long delay to Fury vs Wilder III.

WBN had predicted February 2021 for the final installment. Hopefully, this can still be the case to have some sort of crowd.

Staging any fight between the pair in December would almost certainly see a locked-in even with any fans present.

As for Joshua, there doesn’t seem to be any way out of an IBF mandatory order. Should AJ divert, the IBF would strip him of the title with an exemption.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.