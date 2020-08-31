Fail or die: Mike Tyson putting everything on the line for comeback at 54

Showtime

Ex-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is ready to put everything on the line in his November 28 comeback to action fifteen years on from his last fight.

At 54 years old, eyebrows have certainly been raised since Tyson declared his intention to return.

Initially discussing a full and ranked contest over twelve rounds, sense prevailed when Tyson decided on an eight-round exhibition.

The bout against Roy Jones Jr. is still expected to have some sort of token title on the line and will be recognized by the WBC. Although both men will be closely monitored before and after due to their age.

Jones, 51, only fought in 2018 and has a distinct advantage over Tyson in that department.

Out of the two, it seems Tyson is taking things far more seriously, especially mentally.

“The name of this event is called Frontline Battle,” Tyson said. “It’s a frontline battle because the greatest fighter fights another greatest fighter.

“We’re going to find out who is the greatest fighter in the history of great fighters,” he added.

On his matter of fact outlook, Tyson continued: “Anything I do I put so much into it. If I fail, I’m gonna die. How many people do that?

“That’s what I like to do. I go all out or nothing. I play for keeps. You know, I’m the greatest fighter since the conception of God. How could I not take this opportunity up?”







ALL ABOUT MIKE TYSON

A two and half month delay from the first scheduled bout was persuaded onto by organizers following the involvement of Floyd Mayweather and his Mayweather Promotions company.

The dates just didn’t work out for undercard additions, which include former world super-middleweight champion, Badou Jack.

Mayweather also allowed rising prospect Viddal Riley to feature due to his popularity on social media. More TMT boxers could be added before the first bell goes in anger.

For now, it’s all about the build-up. It’s all about Mike Tyson. Everything about this whole process is geared around ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’.

The question is, what happens if he wins? And will Tyson be able to walk away? – This is a dangerous precedent for such a big name fighter of the past.

Only time will tell how it ends.

