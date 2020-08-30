Oscar De La Hoya squashes hype surrounding Floyd Mayweather ‘clown’

Mayweather Promo

Oscar De La Hoya has labeled a fighter guided by former foe Floyd Mayweather ‘a clown’ after the hype surrounding the undefeated fighter was exposed in a recent bout.

Rolando Romero had previously had beef with Golden Boy star Ryan Garcia, although has since been taking flak for the manner of a Showtime win.

Many thought ‘Rolly’ was defeated by Jackson Marinez earlier this month in a contest that saw him win his first strap.

Romero got the decision. But social media was subsequently awash with disgruntled comments on the ‘robbery’.

After the fight, Romero was content with getting the ‘W’.

“I don’t think I had a bad performance. I thought I won the fight,” he said. “Regardless of everything, I’m the (interim) world champ now. I’m happy.

“It’s hard to knock out someone who doesn’t try to engage. I hurt him multiple times with body shots and a few hooks.

“There was one moment I hurt him with a right hand and he pulled my head down. It was just hard to finish him off,” added Romero.







De La Hoya then rubbed salt into the open wound of criticism surrounding Romero vs Marinez.

“As a fighter myself, I am ashamed of this ‘Roller’ (Rolly) guy if he thinks he won,” said De La Hoya before giving Garcia advice not to bother responding to Romero’s call out.

“Ryan Garcia, forget about this clown. We have bigger fish to fry.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After Romero took aim at Garcia in several interviews, Floyd Mayweather himself responded in an interview with fighthype.com.

“Somebody just showed me something with a little up-and-coming fighter, I think a kid named Ryan Garcia,” stated Mayweather. “I’m not here to bash [Garcia], but this is the same fighter that came to the Mayweather Boxing Gym and boxed Rolly and ran out of the gym.

“This the same fighter. We got plenty of footage. So before you call out Devin Haney, before you call out the Lopez champion, before you call out Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, get past Rolly first!

“I gave him this offer a long time ago. He’s ducking Rolly!”

It seems due to De La Hoya’s guidance we may not see Garcia vs Romero after the former takes on Luke Campbell later this year.