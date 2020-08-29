World Boxing Council cruiserweight champ has next THREE bouts lined-up

World Boxing Council chiefs recently released the details of all mandatory bouts as the 58th Convention drew to a close. The cruiserweight division stood out.

Firstly, champion Ilunga Makabu has been ordered to face two challengers in the coming months.

Secondly, explaining how the situation arose, the World Boxing Council made an announcement.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, and after a unanimous vote by the board of governors, it will administer the activity of the world championships.

It will use absolute justice, analyzing each case separately.

Taking into account all the variables corresponding to each individual situation. Also providing flexibility and common sense to address the problems that may arise.

Cruiserweight

Cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu must make two mandatory defenses, having won a vacant title.

There are two final elimination bouts between 1 Thabiso Mchunu versus 3 Olanrewaju Durodola. 4 Alexei Papin versus 5 Ruslan Fayfer.

Makabu was also granted a voluntary defense.

WHAT HAPPENED SINCE?

Papin stopped Fayfer in seven rounds earlier this month. He is now set to face Makabu after his voluntary.

WHAT IS NEXT?

Makabu can arrange his next fight. He must then battle Papin before the winner of Mchunu vs Durodola.







LOWER WEIGHTS

Here’s how the situation looks in the bottom five weight classes.

Bantamweight – Bantamweight champion Nordine Ouabaali defends against Nonito Donaire in December in his mandatory defense.

Super flyweight – Super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada has a voluntary defense. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is the mandatory challenger. Thailand’s travel restrictions situation will be verified.

Flyweight – Flyweight champion Julio César Martínez was fighting official challenger McWilliams Arroyo. He withdrew due to illness. The promoters will try to reschedule the match.

Light flyweight – Light flyweight Kenshiro Teraji is awaiting a fight date. A final elimination fight will be ordered soon. This will happen after analyzing the situation of the fighters, their countries, and restrictions.

Straw Weight – Strawweight champion Wanheng Menayothin could fight a voluntary defense in September. Therefore, a final elimination bout will be ordered reviewing the situation.

Furthermore, watch out for more in the coming days.

