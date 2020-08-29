Philip Bowes sets sights on upset victory on MTK bill

Philip Bowes has the chance to make history when he faces Akeem Ennis Brown in their British and Commonwealth title showdown at #MTKFightNight on Wednesday – and he plans on taking the opportunity with both hands.

The huge card is the latest stacked event to come from Production Park Studios in Wakefield, and will be shown live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

At the age of 36, Commonwealth champion Bowes (20-3, 3 KOs) would become the oldest ever boxer to win the British super-lightweight title, and he says that is his main source of inspiration heading into the showdown with undefeated Brown (13-0, 1 KO).

Bowes said: “I’m excited to be back in the ring headlining an MTK Fight Night, and the chance to add the British title to my Commonwealth belt will be great.

“I’d be making history as the oldest people ever to win the British title in the super-lightweight division, so it’s a great incentive and is the drive behind me going for the title.

“The break has given me the time to focus. It doesn’t matter how long it’s taken to face Akeem, as it hasn’t changed my mindset or the outcome, so it will be good to finally get it on.

“I’m expecting a good fight, and whatever he brings I’ll adapt to the situation and be ready to overcome. I don’t look past anybody or disrespect anybody, so we’ll get the win here and then after that we’ll take it from there.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s huge card, Dan Azeez defends his English light-heavyweight crown against Andre Sterling, undefeated Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch, plus rising star Mark McKeown returns.