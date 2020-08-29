Keith Thurman had ‘mental barrier’ for Manny Pacquiao loss, staying at 147

Stephanie Trapp

Keith Thurman believes a mental barrier attributed to his time out injured and hand problems had a major effect on his loss to Manny Pacquiao.

‘One Time’ was beaten in Las Vegas at the world-famous MGM Grand last summer, going down on points after being dropped in the first round.

Pacquiao rolled back the years at 40 to complete another remarkable title win. Thurman has long been suffering from hand problems int the bargain.

Discussing his loss and future, Thurman recently spoke to Brian Custer on his ‘Last Stand’ podcast.

On his health and recovery from hand surgery:

“The hand is the only issue right now, as far as mentally. It was a big mental barrier in the Manny Pacquaio fight. It’s just a barrier, a mental barrier.

“Even if I can’t throw the punch 100% ever again, I just need to know what can I do. What can I do consistently so I can perform and put pressure on my opponents.

“Just to know what I am capable of doing so I don’t have to hold anything back. I feel 80% right now.”

On why he’s always injured:

“I’ve neglected certain things in recovery. It just wasn’t easy. When my elbow was recovering, it recovered on time. But I got in the gym and my hand was hurting.

“I was like alright let’s give it six weeks and it was still hurting. By the time I got to the right doctor and they say, ‘Keith you need hand surgery’, I said, ‘yo doc it has been too long and I need to make a check.“

“So then I fought Joselito Lopez and then I fought Pacquiao. I haven’t been in great athletic condition. Even though numerically I have been in my prime, physically my body hasn’t been feeling at its best. It has been tough on me. It’s been hard on the fans.”







On how many more fights at 147 pounds after Manny Pacquiao:

“Three more years easy. To be honest, I can end my whole career here. Unless opportunities present themselves, there’s not going to be a lot to entice me to move up in weight.

“I’m a diehard 147 boxing fan when it comes to the legends. All the legends who have led and competed at welterweight. To begin and finish my career at 147 would be optimal.”

View more from the Brian Custer Last Stand Podcast on YouTube