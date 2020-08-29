Change in the co-main event for Erislandy Lara vs Greg Vendetti

Mexico’s Vladimir Hernandez will step in to face hard-hitting Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo in a 10-round super middleweight contest that serves as the co-main event of FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, August 29 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Caleb Truax was originally scheduled to face Angulo, but was forced to withdraw due to effects of dehydration.

“We wish Caleb the best and hope to see him back in the ring soon, but it is fortunate that we have backups in place because of COVID-19,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Under normal circumstances you wouldn’t have a backup on standby. But because of COVID-19, we have someone who has been training, has been tested and is in the bubble and ready to go.”

FOX PBC Fight Night begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is headlined by WBA Super Welterweight Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara facing Greg Vendetti in a 12-round showdown. The broadcast will also feature unbeaten super lightweight Abram Martinez squaring off against 2016 Venezuelan Olympian Luis Arcon in a special bonus feature.

Angulo (26-7, 21 KOs) enters this fight after winning an action-packed battle against former champion Peter Quillin last September, under the tutelage of highly regarded trainer Abel Sanchez. The Mexicali, Mexico native, who now lives in Coachella, California, has been in with some of the sport’s top boxers and sluggers during a career that has seen him in numerous exciting bouts against the likes of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Erislandy Lara, amongst others.

The 31-year-old Hernandez (11-4, 6 KOs) was born in Ciudad Lerdo, Durango, Mexico and now lives and trains out of Denver, Colorado. Hernandez’s last six bouts have come in the U.S., including an upset over previously unbeaten Daniel Valdivia, that he followed up by defeating Valdivia in their rematch. Most recently, Hernandez scored a decision victory over Aaron Coley in July to bounce back after two defeats.

Born in Dallas and now fighting out of Las Vegas, Martínez (8-0, 6 KOs) made his pro debut in the U.S. in 2016 by stopping Phillip Percy in round two. The 24-year-old returned to fight in the states in his last outing, when he knocked out the previously unbeaten Jose Rodriguez in the third round of their November 2019 clash.

The 28-year-old Arcón (10-0, 10 KOs) will look to keep his perfect knockout streak intact when he steps into the ring on Saturday night for his 2020 debut. Born in San Juan de Los Morros, Venezuela, and now fighting out of Coachella, California, Arcón added five knockout victories to his record in 2019, most recently stopping Jasond Prado in December.

Preceding the action on FOX, FS1 PBC Fight Night will be headlined by super welterweight contenders Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna and Brian Mendoza battling in a 10-round attraction.

The FS1 telecast begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and also features prospect Justin Pauldo in an eight-round super lightweight showdown against Josec Ruiz, plus unbeaten prospect Jose Valenzuela facing Zack Kuhn in a lightweight bout.

Pauldo (13-1, 7 KOs) returns to make his 2020 debut after a 2019 campaign that saw him score first round knockouts over Federico Jesus Malespina and Tyrone Luckey. The 25-year-old from Orlando had previously earned a career best victory in winning his first eight-round fight via a unanimous decision over then unbeaten Joshua Zuniga in 2018.

A native of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Ruiz (21-3-3, 14 KOs) now fights out of Miami since making his U.S. debut there in March 2019. The 26-year-old has fought in the U.S. for his last five bouts, including most recently losing a decision against unbeaten Gabriel Flores, Jr. in June. Prior to that fight, Ruiz had been on a seven-fight winning streak dating back to 2016.

Valenzuela (5-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring for his 2020 debut after picking up three victories in 2019, including most recently defeating Charles Clark in September. The 21-year-old was born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico but now lives and trains in Seattle, Washington alongside unbeaten star David Benavidez.

The 29-year-old Kuhn (10-5-1, 5 KOs) steps into the ring after his most recent outing saw him knockout Donny Miller in round three of their December 2019 contest. Fighting out of Charleston, West Virginia, Kuhn has fought professionally since 2010.

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles.