Manuel Jaimes, Wade Jones III and Giovannie Gonzalez in action on Sept 5 in Tijuana

Three of the best boxers in Stockton, California will be featured on an internet Pay-Per-View on September 5th in Tijuana, Mexico.

In the six-round co-feature, undefeated Manuel Jaimes will battle Francisco Rubio in a six-round lightweight bout.

Jaimes, 20 years-old of Stockton, California has a record of 9-0 with eight knockouts is not afraid to take on good competition as he is coming off a 3rd round stoppage over Lorenzo Antonio Juarez (5-0) on June 26th in Tijuana. Jaimes, who is an action fighter, is a machinist in the ring. He grinds his opponents down. He has been promoted by Toscano Promotions since debuting.

Giovannie Gonzalez (10-5, 8 KOs) of Stockton, California battles undefeated Brandon Cortez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in a lightweight fight.

Gonzalez is known for his huge heart, and his crowd pleasing style.

Wade Jones III (4-0, 2 KOs) of Stockton, California will take on Francisco Parra in a lightweight fight.

Jones is budding star, who has gifted ability, and will be looking to step up.