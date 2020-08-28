British beefcake Daniel Dubois, ‘The New Mike Tyson’ is an awesome sight

Queensberry

British beefcake Daniel Dubois looked awesome on the scales as ‘The New Mike Tyson’ prepares to go to war this weekend.

Hailed as the most exciting prospect in all of heavyweight boxing, Dubois returns this Saturday night on BT Sport 1.

‘Dynamite’ will test his skills against the 18-1 Dutchman and late replacement Ricardo Snijders.

‘The Newest and Baddest Man on the Planet’ is firmly being backed for a stunning knockout.

MIKE TYSON

Being compared to Mike Tyson, who himself is set to fight this year at the age of 57, is a major compliment to ‘DDD’.

His presence at the staredown is a firm reminder of the American legend.

Not only does he look like Tyson, but the youngest ever heavyweight champion is the idol of Dubois.

See how they match up this weekend.

BT SPORT

Fighters from tomorrow’s huge night of boxing have weighed-in successfully. All eyes now turn to the BT Sport Studio.

The action begins at 7 pm on BT Sport 1 directly after the conclusion of the FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Elsewhere on the card, Sunny Edwards defends his IBF International Flyweight title against former Olympian Thomas Essomba.

Also on the bill, Sam Maxwell puts his WBO European Super Lightweight title on the line against former European champ Joe Hughes.

Finally, heavyweight prospect David Adeleye returns against Phil Williams. Whilst Willy Hutchinson battles Ben Thomas and Sam Noakes faces off against Jordan Ellison.

It all goes down Saturday night on BT Sport 1 at 7 pm.







Official weights are below:

Daniel Dubois 17st 6lb

Ricardo Sneijders 15st 5lb

Sunny Edwards 8st 2lb 7oz

Thomas Essomba 8st 2lb 2oz

Sam Maxwell 9st 13lb 1oz

Joe Hughes 9st 13lb

David Adeleye 15st 7lb 7oz

Phil Williams 18st 6lb 1oz

Willy Hutchinson 12st 5lb 4oz

Ben Thomas 12st 7lb 7oz

Sam Noakes 9st 12lb 1oz

Jordan Ellison 9st 11lb 10oz