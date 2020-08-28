Akeem Ennis Brown promises to punish Philip Bowes on Sept 2

Akeem Ennis Brown has criticised Philip Bowes for making him wait for their British and Commonwealth title showdown – and plans on making him pay for that delay when they meet on Wednesday’s massive #MTKFightNight.

The huge card on September 2 is the latest stacked event to come from Production Park Studios in Wakefield, and will be shown live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The fight between Brown and Bowes has previously been scheduled on two occasions, and the man known as ‘Riiddy Riiddy Riival’ is ready to unleash all of his frustration on Bowes in their highly-anticipated British and Commonwealth title showdown.

Brown said: “This fight with Bowes was called off twice. He has kept me waiting for too long and he is getting it. He isn’t on my level and he will find that out.

“Nothing will stop me from getting these titles. There hasn’t been many events on since boxing resumed, so to be headlining an MTK Global show is very exciting and I feel like I’m one of the chosen ones.

“I can’t wait to do the business. It’s been over a year since I’ve been in the ring and fighting, so I’m more than ready. It’s been an up and down rollercoaster to get to this point. I’ve worked myself into this position and it’s finally here.

“I’m more determined than ever. I dream about this stuff and I think about it non-stop. I know I’m going to beat Bowes to become the British and Commonwealth champion, and then I want the best fighters out there.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s huge card, Dan Azeez defends his English light-heavyweight crown against Andre Sterling, undefeated Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch, plus rising star Mark McKeown returns.