Heavyweight KO artist Daniel Dubios features on ESPN+ marathon

Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois, the heavyweight division’s most feared young knockout artist, will defend his WBO International belt Saturday against Dutch upstart Ricardo Snijders in a scheduled 12-rounder from BT Sport Studio in London.

Dubois-Snijders headlines a scheduled six-bout card on ESPN+ beginning at 2 p.m. ET, which kicks off a boxing marathon exclusively on the streaming service. Later that day, WBC/WBO junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez will defend his world titles against former world champion Viktor Postol (7:30 p.m. ET).

The 22-year-old Dubois (14-0, 13 KOs) went 5-0 with 5 knockouts in 2020, including a fifth-round demolition over the previously unbeaten Nathan Gorman.

He won the British and Commonwealth titles to rise to the top of the domestic heavyweight crop and closed out the year last December with a second-round stoppage over Kyotaro Fujimoto. Dubois is well known to ESPN+ viewers, as his last seven bouts have streamed live on the platform.

As he awaits a potential showdown with unbeaten countryman Joe Joyce, he must defeat Snijders (18-1, 8 KOs), who has fought all but one of his pro bouts in his home country.

In other streaming action on the Dubois-Snijders card:

Junior bantamweight contender Sunny Edwards (14-0, 4 KOs) will defend his IBF International strap in a 12-rounder against noted spoiler Thomas Essomba (10-5, 4 KOs). Edwards recently captured the British title with a points win over Marcel Braithwaite, while Essomba has defeated unbeaten prospects in his last two bouts.

WBO European junior welterweight champion Sam Maxwell (13-0, 11 KOs) will make the second defense of his belt in a 10-rounder against Joe Hughes (17-5-1, 7 KOs), a former English and European champion looking to break a two-bout losing skid.



Light heavyweight prospect Willy Hutchinson (11-0, 7 KOs) will fight Ben Thomas (2-2-3, 1 KO) in a 10-rounder.

Lightweight prospect Sam Noakes (3-0, 3 KOs) and rising heavyweight David Adeleye (2-0, 2 KOs) will also see action.