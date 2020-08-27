Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III, AJ vs Kubrat Pulev ‘done by Christmas’

Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

A Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy and Anthony Joshua’s mandatory bout with Kubrat Pulev are both set to be done before the end of the year.

Promoter Frank Warren, who looks after Fury’s UK affairs, made the prediction in his latest column.

Speaking after watching Dillian Whyte getting clobbered by Alexander Povetkin in Eddie Hearn’s back garden, Warren observed: “The mighty KO inflicted by the Russian has removed a major obstacle in the making of two mega-fights.

“Tyson has to overcome Wilder and Joshua needs to deal with Kubrat Pulev. After that, there is no good reason not to seal the deal.

“Once those two fights are hopefully successfully completed by Christmas we will see once and for all who really wants the biggest fight of them all,” he added.

Counterpart Eddie Hearn had already aired his views on what happens next.

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER

Hearn said: “One of the stumbling blocks was that early in 2021 the mandatory defense against Dillian Whyte.

“Alexander Povetkin won’t be called as that immediate mandatory even though he sits at number one position.

“So, yes, that frees up Tyson Fury to fight Anthony Joshua after the Deontay Wilder fight.

“For me, I wanted Dillian Whyte to get that opportunity. I thought a good win would secure that.

“I thought he deserved that but he did lose and now he needs to rematch and try to beat Alexander Povetkin.”







PPV TREBLE

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 could take place around the same month as the two heavyweight bouts mentioned. There’s not a chance it would feature on either card, though.

All three will be kept separate in order to charge Pay-Per-View. Fans could now be expected to pay for three events in three weeks.

Upon completion of all the contests mentioned, talks between Fury and Joshua can get serious for the summer of 2020.

A huge Wembley Stadium celebration of British boxing remains a possibility, provided crowds are allowed back and the coronavirus is under control.

Whoever wins the Povetkin vs Whyte rematch may well have a place on that undercard, though, as both sides will certainly be contemplating the UK’s first £29.95 charge for a PPV.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder remains the jewel in the crown of the forthcoming trio.

Read more from Frank Warren’s column HERE

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.