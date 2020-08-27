Can shaken Dillian Whyte turn the tables in Alexander Povetkin rematch?

Mark Robinson

The fractions on Dillian Whyte avenging his shocking and crushing defeat to Alexander Povetkin have raised more than a few eyebrows.

Whyte has retained his strong odds-on favorite tag for the rematch, despite being knocked out cold by the Russian last weekend.

Bookies have been quick to price up the rematch. Whyte has been awarded odds as short as 1/4 to win via any method.

SkyBet has been slightly more pessimistic of the Body Snatcher’s chances, pricing the Englishman as an 8/15 shot.

On the other side of the ring, victorious Povetkin is a tasty 2/1 underdog when they square off once again.

In the unlikely event that this second fight goes to the judges’ scorecard, it’s a whopping 22/1 that the bout ends in a draw.

However, SkyBet again has bucked the trend. They are pricing Whyte up as an 11/8 shot for the rematch.

When it comes to looking at the percentage of bets from punters, Whyte just edges the pie chart with 52% of all bets.







His Russian counterpart has accrued just 46% of the early betting on the next fight. The remaining 2% are backing the draw.

Rumors are already beginning to swirl that Povetkin will demand the return on home soil in Russia.

Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson: “Alexander Povetkin sent out a brutal reminder on Saturday just how unforgiving heavyweight boxing is.

“Dillian Whyte was controlling their bout with relative ease, He scored two knockdowns in the process.

“The experienced Russian’s brutal uppercut put a temporary end to the Londoner’s ambitions of a world title shot at Tyson Fury.

“It’s unsurprising that Whyte is favorite for the potential rematch. But Povetkin, who has only lost in his long career to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua, will fully back himself to KO the Body Snatcher once again.”

We will see.

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 odds:

Dillian Whyte – 8/15

Alexander Povetkin – 2/1

