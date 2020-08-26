Tim Tszyu completely dominates Manny Pacquiao conqueror Jeff Horn

Tim Tszyu scored the first significant victory of his career when the New South Wales puncher stopped Manny Pacquiao conqueror Jeff Horn.

Australia now has a new rising star in the new super welterweight contender, who is the son of legendary boxing figure and former multiple world champion Kostya.

Tszyu, 25 years old and fighting the first 44 months of his tenure in the shadow of his famous father’s achievements, finally broke out on Wednesday.

The youngster dominated Horn to claim fringe IBF and WBO titles. In the process, giving himself a healthy rankings boost.

Horn was never in the contest as Tszyu took control of every round. ‘The Hornet’ hit the canvas twice, once a sickening body shot in the sixth.

The first knockdown came in the third when the writing was firmly on the wall for Horn. In truth, his corner should have pulled him out well before the end came after the eighth.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Even at 32, Horn needs to take a major look at where he goes from here. He’s still living on the fact he was handed one of the worst decision victories of all time against Manny Pacquiao.

If they had ever rematched, Pacquiao would have certainly rectified his off day. But that would have been undeserved for Horn anyway.

This night is all about Tim Tszyu and how far his progression can go. The second-generation fighter is now well in the mix at 154.







BOB ARUM

Some huge bouts are in the office for Tszyu. He could easily be picked up by one of the major US promoters like Top Rank or Premier Boxing Champions.

Judging by the ESPN broadcast, Bob Arum is already plotting a longer-term move on Tszyu and may well have the first refusal.

The name Tszyu is synonymous with boxing after his dad ripped through the super-lightweight division until halted by Ricky Hatton in a career-ender.

Beginning life at the much higher weight, it will be interesting to see if Tszyu will fancy boiling down to 147 to join one of the best weight classes in the sport.

For Horn, an alternative career-path should be considered seriously.

On the undercard, lightweight Liam Wilson and middleweight Issac Hardman both moved to 7-0 with victories over Jackson Woods and Jamie Weetch respectively.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.