Talented young star Xander Zayas back in action on September 4

Highly Touted Puerto Rican prospect Xander Zayas, (4-0, 3 KO’s), will look to celebrate his 18th birthday in style returning to battle on Friday, September 4 against fellow undefeated prospect Orlando Salgado, (1-0, 1KO), of Grand Junction, CO in a scheduled four-round welterweight clash at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, FL.

Zayas vs. Salgado is one of the featured bouts on the All-Star Boxing, Inc. event telecast live on Boxeo Telemundo. (The event will be held without fans on-site due to current state restrictions.)

“I’m very excited to be returning to the ring on September 4,” said Zayas. “Since my last fight in February I’ve graduated from high school and spent the summer training and spending time with my family.”

“With my birthday the next day on September 5, it will be a special time to fight for me and to be with my family and friends over the weekend.”

Since signing with Top Rank in April 2019 at the age of 16, Zayas has become one of the most talked about prospects in boxing with many seeing him as the sport’s next Puerto Rican superstar. Born in Puerto Rico, Zayas moved with his family to South Florida at the age of 11 where he continued his acclaimed amateur career. He is trained by Javiel Centeno at the Sweatbox Boxing Gym in Davie, FL and managed by the renowned Peter Kahn of Fight Game Advisors.







Stated manager Peter Kahn, “Xander had some unexpected time off due to the pandemic but used his time wisely to graduate from Plantation High School, produce a highly successful Anti-Bullying Campaign with numerous other professional athletes who train in South Florida and continue to work with Coach Javiel when it was safe to return to the gym.”

“With Xander turning 18 on September 5, he will be eligible to fight anywhere in the United States and Top Rank has big plans for him after this fight and his birthday.”

On February 28, 2020, Zayas fulfilled a dream to return to Puerto Rico as a professional, stopping Marklin Bailey in the third round at the famed Ruben Zayas Montanez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto.

The 25-year-old Salgado made his successful pro debut with a first-round knockout of Isaiah Reyez on July 27, 2019 in Grand Junction, CO.