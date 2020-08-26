Oscar De La Hoya vs Amir Khan or Conor McGregor? – Top stars favored

Mark Robinson / Esther Lin

Oscar De La Hoya vs Amir Khan could be on the cards over the next eighteen months if predictions by the fraction crunchers are to be believed.

De La Hoya has announced his intent to return to the boxing ring and leading online sportsbook Bovada has posted odds for who his first opponent will be.

The sportsbook listed possibilities for the Golden Boy’s first matchup in 12 years. They include Canelo Alvarez, GGG, Amir Khan, and even the one-time pugilist Conor McGregor.

Bovada is also taking wagers on if De La Hoya will actually fight in 2020 or 2021.

It comes after the Golden Boy promoter insisted he would go back to full-time training. He also added that it won’t be an exhibition.

Khan recently stated his interest in facing his old boss. The pair worked together when Khan was trained by Freddie Roach.

The Briton is favorite above Jermell Charlo. American Charlo makes the list at the business end due to a bust-up the pair had on social media.

“Oscar De La Hoya, I won’t scare you or try to make you stop. Come on, you ain’t been touched by this era,” pointed out Charlo. “You said 154, cuz you know I’m King. Let’s go!”

De La Hoya even fired back, by saying: “We brought Canelo up from scratch, we brought Ryan Garcia from scratch.

“We promoted Deontay Wilder and got him to his first world title. (Jermell) Charlo, who was talking smack,” De La Hoya told Cynthia Conte.

“He doesn’t know that when you left us, or they (PBC) took you from us, yeah you were getting paid one hundred thousand dollars. “But for fighting eight rounds, ten rounds and you weren’t even the world champion.”







A full list of odds can be found below.

WILL OSCAR DE LA HOYA FIGHT IN 2020 OR 2021?

Yes -200

No +150

WHO WILL OSCAR DE LA HOYA FIGHT NEXT?

Amir Khan +350

Jermell Charlo +400

Conor McGregor +500

Gennadiy Golovkin +500

Canelo Alvarez +750

Jeison Rosario +1600

Patrick Teixeira +1600

Ricardo Mayorga +2500

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr +2500

Antonio Margarito +2000

Miguel Cotto +2500

Juan Manuel Marquez +2500

Shane Mosley +2500

James Kirkland +3000

Sergio Martinez +2500

Demetrius Andrade +1800

Jermall Charlo +1800