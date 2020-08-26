Nigel Benn fires ‘brain damage’ warning to Roy Jones Jr, reveals fight talks

Nigel Benn has praised the courage of Roy Jones Jr. for facing Mike Tyson on November 28 after revealing talks between the pair.

The UK legend was due to fight in a shock comeback himself late last year. He ultimately suffered an injury scuppering those hopes for good.

Months on, and Benn believes Jones is taking a firm risk – even in an exhibition bout. ‘The Dark Destroyer’ has warned the American of the potential consequences.

“I take my hat off to Roy, but even if Mike Tyson was smoking a spliff, I still wouldn’t get it in the ring with him,” said Benn in an interview with Press Box PR.

“I really take my hat off to Roy because they are bone-crunching shots that he will face. All Tyson has to do is collar you and that’s it. Those are brain damage shots.

“Personally, I wouldn’t get in there even if I was fit. Regardless of Roy dancing around trying to pick him off, I don’t know if he’s got the power to hold him off.‍

“He’s an animal. When Tyson hits you, you stay hit. Roy’s a good fighter, he likes to hit and move, hit and move. But if you can’t stop someone like Tyson. He’ll walk straight through you.

“You need to bang him out regardless of how fast your hands are.

"He's too powerful, he'll get himself into shape and come out like a racehorse because he's not going to come in and make himself look silly. I believe Tyson stops him. He's just too powerful."







NIGEL BENN vs ROY JONES JR

On contact between the pair in 2019, Benn added: “When I was making a comeback we were talking to Roy Jones but he wasn’t having any of it.

“When Chris Eubank didn’t want to know, we were calling Roy out and thought we were getting somewhere.

“My agent has all the paperwork, I can send you it, but he backed out. It became about a bigger payday.”

Jones and Tyson are due to lock horns on Pay-Per-View after delaying their original September date.