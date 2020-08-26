James McGivern buzzing ahead of pro debut in Wakefield tonight

Amateur star James McGivern has his highly-anticipated professional debut on tonight’s huge #MTKFightNight – and he’s already promising big things in the paid ranks.

McGivern takes on experienced Jamie Quinn at Production Park Studios in Wakefield this evening, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Belfast boxer McGivern had an illustrious amateur career, earning a number of accolades including a bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, along with a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Apia back in 2015, and he’s now ready to kick on and shine as a professional.

McGivern said: “It’s exciting and everyone at home is buzzing for me as they’ve been waiting to finally see me perform. I’ve been working like crazy and now I finally get my chance to show everyone how good I really am.

“I’ve settled down a bit more on my punches and concentrated on going longer rounds, and my punch power is way up as well. I’m starting to really come into form already but I’ll still be the same boxer, hit and don’t be hit.

“I’ve fought all over the world in European, Commonwealth and multi-nation tournaments so I’m somewhat used to fighting in a big hall and you only really get the other boxers there watching, so this experience won’t be too new for me I don’t think.

“I want as many fights as possible in my first year of fighting and I want people to start taking notice and realise that I’m here to make waves.”

McGivern vs. Quinn is part of a huge bill tonight, which is headlined by a WBO European welterweight title battle between unbeaten Lewis Crocker and Louis Greene.

Elsewhere on the card, Darren Tetley and Liam Taylor meet in a British title eliminator, British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor takes on Ryan Walker, undefeated Gary Cully goes up against Craig Woodruff, while Fearghus Quinn makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Robbie Chapman.

It’s part of a huge week of #MTKFightNight events, as on September 2, Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes clash for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles, and Dan Azeez defends his English light-heavyweight crown against Andre Sterling.

Also on that card, undefeated Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch, plus rising star Mark McKeown returns.