Dave Coldwell backing Amy Timlin to shine after progress with Kieran Farrell

Dave Coldwell has been an ardent observer at Matchroom’s Fight Camp in recent weeks.

As well as guiding Jordan Gill and Hopey Price to impressive wins, Coldwell has also placed a keen eye on events featuring women’s boxing as he looks to propel Amy Timlin into the spotlight

Women’s boxing is thriving and currently being enjoyed by the likes of Katie Taylor and Terri Harper.

Coldwell is a big believer in Timlin’s ability and he’s confident that the Southam youngster can soon find herself fighting on the big stage.

“I’ve been massively impressed with what I’ve seen in recent weeks with some outstanding fights, but the standout was Natasha Jonas’ war with Terri Harper. Those two gave it absolutely everything for ten hard rounds and really done themselves proud.

“The next week, you have Shannon Courtenay and Rachel Ball in a great battle. This is what I want for Amy as I’m certain she has what it takes to go to the highest level in boxing.

“These fights have motivated her so much and she’s desperate to start climbing the ladder so she can get in that mix.”

On Timlin’s next move, Coldwell added, “Amy’s next fight will see her challenge for the Commonwealth title against Carly Skelly on October 2nd, and that’s a fight that’s going to bring the best out of her.

“Kieran Farrell, Amy’s trainer, is doing a brilliant job with her and it’s his show where Amy will go for her first title as a professional.

“Amy is a fighter that I fully believe can perform on the big stage and she’ll get the chance to do that by becoming Commonwealth champion in only her fifth fight.

“This is a great opportunity for her and I’m excited to watch her take this great opportunity.”