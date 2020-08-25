UK heavyweight Johnny Fisher joins forces with Mark Tibbs ahead of debut

English heavyweight and new S-Jam signing Johnny Fisher will be training under the guidance of Mark Tibbs, World Boxing News can reveal.

Fisher and Tibbs will work together ahead of a pro debut in the coming months.

Earlier this week, S-Jam Boxing’s Sam Jones has confirmed to WBN the signing of Fisher to an ever-growing stable of fighters.

‘The Romford Bull’ joins the likes of Joe Joyce and Guido Vianello under the guidance of the company.

Fisher is just 21 years old. Despite his tender years, Fisher has already gathered experience from sparring Olympic silver medalist Joyce in his recent camp.

Jones has high hopes for the youngster as Fisher prepares to embark on a pro journey that the manager fully believes will include title victories.

ROMFORD BULL

“We are delighted to announce our new signing Johnny ‘The Romford Bull’ Fisher. He’s 21 years old, six-foot-five inches, and a history graduate,” Jones exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Johnny embodies everything we look for in a professional. He’s talented, hard-working, intelligent, and boasts a fired-up fan base.

“He comes highly rated and ready to smash up the heavyweight division,” he added.

Glowing praise accompanied Jones’ words with the likes of Joyce, Dave Allen, and BJ Flores giving Fisher a great reference.

“Jonny Fisher, I believe is only experience away from being a top ten heavyweight in Britain already,” pointed out fellow Brit boxer Dave Allen.

“He’s as good an athlete, physically strong and physically fit, as any other fighter I know. If he’s not fighting for a British title in three years’ time it’s Sam Jones’ fault,” he joked.

JOHNNY FISHER

Joyce, who has spent time in the gym with Fisher, stated: “Johnny Fisher is a tank. He’s very raw. He’s very powerful.

“It was a pleasure to take him to Vegas in preparation for the Dubois Fight. Johnny has all the ingredients to go all the way,” predicted the Commonwealth champion.







Ex-cruiserweight world title challenger-turned-analyst BJ Flores aired his views having seen Fisher in the flesh.

“Johnny Fisher is very raw and physical. There’s no doubt he has tremendous upside if he puts the work in.

“You can’t teach the kind of natural power that he possesses,” concluded the American.

High praise for Fisher. A lot to live up to.

Joining a bustling division domestically, Fisher has some great match-ups in his future. That’s once he serves his early apprenticeship.