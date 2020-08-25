Does Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua need undisputed heavyweight status?

Mark Robinson / Mikey Williams

A huge all-British heavyweight title collision between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua continues to divide opinion on when it should take place.

Promoter Frank Warren wants to see his star man face his UK nemesis regardless of mandatory obligations on both sides.

Prior to Dillian Whyte’s knockout loss, Fury was being pushed in the direction of facing ‘The Body Snatcher’ despite no interest.

With Whyte firmly behind him now, Fury is obligated to meet Deontay Wilder in a trilogy clash before having a free bout.

Warren hopes that outing will be against Joshua. The Hall of Famer has informed AJ and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, that any further roadblocks should be removed.

Joshua has to fight Kubrat Pulev around the same time Fury battles, Wilder, for the third time. Once these clashes are out of the way, Warren wants to get it on.

This would mean Joshua dismissing any notion of a WBO stipulation laid down for Oleksandr Usyk.

“It’s not even about belts now,” said Warren. “If there are all these complications, let them just have the fight!

“Nobody is watching it for a belt. Fury v Joshua, that’s the fight they want to see!”

If Warren has his way, Fury vs Joshua could be over the line for the summer of 2020, provided fans are allowed back into arenas and stadiums.

One huge and significant title could be taken off the contest, though. That’s the fact undisputed heavyweight status would be gone.

Joshua’s handler Hearn wants this untouched in an ideal world. The Matchroom boss knows more money and more Pay-Per-View sales would accompany all the belts being up for grabs.

Then you have the Lennox Lewis factor. The Briton was the last man to hold every recognized heavyweight strap. Yet another angle for a PPV drive.

It could cost millions if Joshua does drop that WBO championship. Therefore, allowing the fight to stew another year makes the most sense.







HEAVYWEIGHT PRESTIGE

Let the pandemic subside further and see if Joshua can come through Pulev and Usyk in the meantime. Even if AJ loses to either, they haven’t lost the prestige of the Fury encounter.

This would simply give Joshua the chance to become a three-time world heavyweight champion and match ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali if successful.

Hearn would also know that this could have the same effect as the moniker of ‘undisputed’ in the grand scheme of things.

Much to discuss before Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua gets anywhere near being confirmed.

