No sign of Floyd Mayweather following Mike Tyson out of retirement

Floyd Mayweather seems to be controlling his usual craving to return to the sport and is now approaching a full two years out of the ring.

The five-weight world champion, who last fought on New Year’s Eve of 2018, will be turning 44 at the beginning of 2021.

Now without a contest, whether exhibition or not – for 20 months, Mayweather’s time out of the ring is now the second-longest of his career.

The last time this happened was in 2017. Mayweather then earned a career-high purse against Conor McGregor.

Usually, there’s an inkling from ‘Money’ that something is brewing if he is seriously contemplating another comeback. It seems the curtain may have finally fallen on one of the greatest boxers to ever grace the sport.

Winning his first world title in the 1990s, Mayweather rose to the very top of the sport in a decade. By 2007, a win over Oscar De La Hoya crowned the Michigan man the top dog.

Mayweather took the Pay-Per-View mantle to new heights, and in 2015 against Manny Pacquiao, secured a record-breaking 4.6m sales A feat that will surely never be matched.

Promised outings in 2020 with RIZIN, who promoted his last clash with Tenshin Nasukawa, are yet to materialize. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER – THE TRAINER

It remains to be seen whether 2020 is salvageable for maybe on final fling by Mayweather in the squared circle. But for now, his tenure as a trainer is really taking off.

Following the death of his uncle Roger, Floyd turned fully to the coaching side of the sport. Possibly in order to honor Roger’s memory.

Whatever the case was, Mayweather has taken some extremely talented future champions under his wing and is passing on his knowledge to the next generation.

Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, and Rolando Romero are just a small fraction of Mayweather’s bustling Las Vegas gym, which has never been more alive than it is now.







So what does the future hold for Floyd Mayweather? – Well, you can never rule out a ring return. Not ever when it comes to the 43-year-old.

Despite the likes of Mike Tyson setting the boxing world alight again with promises of a PPV event, Mayweather is standing firm.

That still could happen down the line. For now, it’s all about passing on his wisdom and staying active, plus growing his Mayweather Fitness franchise.

There’s still plenty more to come, though, so stay tuned.

