Andre Ward rules out comeback as Oscar De La Hoya challengers line up

Andre Ward will not be following the likes of Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Oscar De La Hoya in making a shock return to the ring.

Despite still being just 36 years old, Ward is resisting the urge to make a comeback, three years on from retirement.

After finally becoming the pound for pound number one on the back of two wins over Sergey Kovalev, Ward made a stunning move to walk away.

The former unified super-middleweight and light-heavyweight champion recently responded to a question on his future.

“Appreciate you, brother…but I’m not everyone else,” said Ward to a question on becoming the latest legend to dust off the gloves.

The ‘S.O.G’ cause a huge outcry from his fans when he did close the curtain on an undefeated and stellar career.

It now seems unlikely we will ever see Andre Ward in the squared circle again.

ANDRE WARD ATTITUDE

Meanwhile, promoter Lou DiBella had praise for Ward’s attitude.

“Succinct and gracious…also undeniably ether. Brilliant retweet, champ,” said DiBella.

Meanwhile, De La Hoya is gaining more suitors by the day after the Golden Boy boss announced his intent to fight again.

Victor Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. are the two latest former champion to speak out in favor of facing the 47-year-old.

They follow Amir Khan in calling out the ten-time world ruler.

Ex-Floyd Mayweather victim Ortiz stated he’d love to face his old mentor. Whilst Chavez had some choice words for De La Hoya, who once defeated his father.







Alongside offering him a scrap, Chavez told De La Hoya to get himself to rehab before training camp. Fans on social media thought this was a bit rich coming from Jr.

The one-time middleweight title-holder has had his own problems with substance abuse.

De La Hoya vs Chavez Jr. does have a good selling point with the father/son angle. Coupled with the fact that a portion of Mexican fans responding to Chavez said De La Hoya had a good chance of beating him.

As long as they kept it off Pay-Per-View, maybe De La Hoya and Chavez Jr. could be on to something.

