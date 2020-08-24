Fans would rather watch Mike Tyson over Canelo – says ex-P4P king

Amanda Westcott

Fans would have rather watched Mike Tyson in heavyweight action than Canelo Alvarez, had the two boxing stars competed on the same date.

That’s the view of Tyson’s opponent for an astonishing comeback after fifteen years away.

Roy Jones Jr. will be in the opposite corner on November 28. Originally, Tyson vs Jones was set for September 14, Canelo’s date.

Now, weeks on from their announcement, it looks as though neither fights will take place on the Mexican holiday in question.

Speaking recently to The Luke Thomas Show, Jones was confident his exhibition with Tyson would have trumped Canelo in the ratings.

“That’s not really me (to decide whether the date clashes or not). They have done what they wanted to do,” Jones told Thomas.

“You have to look at it like this. In my opinion, Canelo is a very talented fighter. But on one side you have Canelo fighting and on the other, you have Mike Tyson fighting Roy Jones Jr. Who do you think there going to watch?”

MIKE TYSON – BADDEST MAN

Strong words from Jones, who has more time to prepare for a rejuvenated ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’.

Discussing other events, like his commentary work and the tragic passing of trainer Naazim Richardson, Jones added: “Yeah, I am looking to get back into the commentating business.

“I will love nothing more than to have Max and Jim (before HBO Boxing ceased broadcasting) at my side. But I understand that sometimes you can’t get everything you want.

“I did love commentating and I love talking boxing. I love teaching boxing. And I love educating people about what’s going on in the ring at the time.”







On Richardson, Jones concluded: “My condolences go out to Naazim and his family. He was a very good guy he affected so many people’s lives in boxing he was a great man for the sport.”

Whether we’ll see RJJ in a headset again in the future remains to be seen. But we will see the former pound for pound king don the gloves one more time before that happens.

Furthermore, seeing Tyson inside the ropes again is some draw in itself.