Liam Taylor says his experience is key for Darren Tetley clash

Liam Taylor has warned Darren Tetley that his prior experience will be the big difference when the two men meet in their superb 50-50 battle on Wednesday’s huge MTK Fight Night.

Taylor (21-1-1, 10 KOs) faces unbeaten Tetley (20-0, 9 KOs) in a British and Commonwealth welterweight title eliminator at Production Park Studios in Wakefield – live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

In his last fight, Taylor challenged for the British and Commonwealth belts, where he was controversially denied a win after a technical decision draw with Chris Jenkins, but the Middleton man feels his past outings give him the advantage over Tetley.

Taylor said: “The level I’ve operated at is the biggest factor in this fight. I know when it gets hard that I can find another gear and keep going. He hasn’t been tested in a hard fight so I believe my experience will play a big part.

“He’s a decent fighter and is unbeaten so will want to hold onto that record, but I have had a great camp and I’m feeling very fit and strong, and I believe I have more than enough to beat Tetley.

“The fight was brought forward a week but it didn’t affect anything. We stopped sparring earlier because of the change but my weight is good and I’m fit to do the 12 rounds.”

Taylor has also lifted the lid on a rare form of treatment he’s undergone in the build up to the fight with Tetley, involving frog poison.

He added: “I have some friends who put me onto a treatment centre not too far from me that specialises in crazy medicines and energy work, and I love anything like that so I went to check it out and once I learned a bit about each medicine they do, I got recommended to do Kambo, which is frog poison.

“It’s a 21 day cleanse so you do three sessions over the 21 days, and it’s a very hard 30-40 minute session each time where you are burnt on the skin and poison is put in your blood stream to detox you.

“It’s also known as the warrior medicine as it gives you a clear tunnel vision focus, and has definitely helped me focus on training for this fight.”

Taylor vs. Tetley is part of a huge bill on Wednesday, which also features unbeaten Lewis Crocker facing Louis Greene for the WBO European welterweight title, plus British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor taking on Ryan Walker.

Elsewhere on the card, undefeated Gary Cully goes up against Craig Woodruff, Fearghus Quinn makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Robbie Chapman, while amateur sensation James McGivern makes his professional debut against Jamie Quinn.

It’s part of a huge week of #MTKFightNight events, as on September 2, Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes clash for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles, and Dan Azeez defends his English light-heavyweight crown against Andre Sterling.

Also on that card, undefeated Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch, plus rising star Mark McKeown returns.