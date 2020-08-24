Land a knockout blow with these boxing-themed casino games

Are you a dedicated boxing fan that loves gambling and casinos? Of course you are, and it’s nothing to be shy about! In fact, gambling and boxing have gone hand-in-glove (*chuckle) throughout the history of the sport.

So, if you’re the type of fan that has never missed a match, and loves the thrill of playing the odds, we have some great news for you. Thanks to the internet, you can now enjoy the best of both worlds – from your mobile phone!

Yep. You heard that right.

No more waiting for the next big match and flying down to Vegas to enjoy both the boxing, and the casinos. You can play these exciting boxing-themed casino games anytime, anywhere – and give your inner boxing fan the thrill they need!

What’s more, you don’t even have to download these games. They can be played right in your browser on the most popular online casinos, like this site for example. So what are you waiting for? Let’s check them out!

Rocky Slot

Starting with a bit of nostalgia, this game pays homage to the amazing historical and cultural sensation that is Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky. With one of Videobet’s most popular games, not only do you get to enjoy playing as the most popular fictional boxer in the world, you can also win big doing it!

The game offers 5 reels and 25 lines along with free spins, bonus rounds, autoplay and more importantly – the chance to face off some of Rocky’s biggest foes and win a knockout bonus!

Boxing Slot

One of the most well-designed games on our list, Boxing Slot features an immersive and exciting 3D experience with high quality graphics and a powerful background soundtrack. The game is meant to engage your inner boxing fan.

The main reason players love this game is the number of prizes you can win. With 5 reels, 15 lines, free spins, a wild symbol and a Double Up feature, it certainly doesn’t disappoint!

Fight Night Slot

One of the few games out there that lets you beat actual opponents in the ring, Fight Night is one of WorldMatch’s most popular games for a reason. Not only does the game heavily feature boxing inspired symbols and jargon, it also comes with 5 reels, 25 lines, multiple free spins, wild symbols and a bonus round!

What’s more, you get to win actual cash prizes and can even practice in the stimulation mode before betting any real money!

2016 Gladiators Slot

Our final game for tonight is Endorphina’s 2016 Gladiators Slot which is designed as a tribute for the 2016 Rio Olympic games. The reason this exciting game is so popular among players is that energetic boxing match commentary, sound effects, and gameplay are designed to make the experience as close to the real thing as possible.

Featuring 21 pay lines and 5 reels, players feel like actual olympics athletes when playing. The game can also be customized to other Olympic sports you enjoy, such as power-lifting, volleyball and even fencing!