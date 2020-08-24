Harlem Eubank to feature as Lee McGregor eyes more big nights

Unbeaten Scottish star Lee McGregor is ready to kick on and achieve big things over the next year – and that starts when he faces Ryan Walker on Wednesday’s huge MTK Fight Night..

British and Commonwealth bantamweight king McGregor (8-0, 6 KOs) steps up to 122lbs to take on former Southern Area super-bantamweight champion Walker (11-1, 2 KOs) on a massive card at Production Park Studios in Wakefield – live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It is McGregor’s first fight back since his historic battle with Kash Farooq at a sold out Emirates Arena in November 2019, and the Edinburgh man wants more occasions like that.

McGregor said: “I can’t wait to be back. A win in this fight gets me back in the swing of things and then we can crack on and possibly get a defence of my titles in before the end of the year too.

“Then the plan is to push on for a big 2021. It was a brilliant win in my last fight against Kash Farooq and the whole experience was unbelievable, so I want to have nights like that again as I love being involved in them.

“It’s been a tough few months for everyone but I’ve tried to take the positives out of it. I was out in Fuerteventura for a bit doing some training with Josh Taylor and Billy Joe Saunders, and that was brilliant out there.

“They are two amazing fighters and world champion, so I couldn’t have asked for better fighters to train alongside. I picked up a lot over there, and I’ll show that in this fight.”

McGregor vs. Walker is part of a huge bill on Wednesday, which also features Lewis Crocker and Louis Greene clashing for the WBO European welterweight title, plus Darren Tetley and Liam Taylor meet in a British title eliminator.

Elsewhere on the card, undefeated Gary Cully faces Craig Woodruff, Fearghus Quinn makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Robbie Chapman, while amateur sensation James McGivern makes his professional debut against Jamie Quinn.

It’s part of a huge week of #MTKFightNight events, as on September 2, Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes clash for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles, and Dan Azeez defends his English light-heavyweight crown against Andre Sterling.

Also on that card, undefeated Padraig McCrory faces Mickey Ellison, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, plus a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch.