Frank Warren signs 18-year-old Repton prospect Adan Mohamed to Queensberry

FRANK WARREN IS delighted to announce that outstanding amateur star Adan Mohamed has signed a promotional agreement to turn professional under the Queensberry Promotions banner.

Adan, 18, is a product of the Repton Boxing Club and amassed an amateur record of 55 wins from 60 fights.

A seven-time national champion, the Buckhurst Hill-based super bantamweight also won a Tri-Nations GB title, two Haringey Box Cups and was a bronze medallist in the 2019 European Youth championships. He also boxed over 10 times for England and was a member of the national squad from the age of 12.

“I am over the moon, I really am, and this has come at the right time for me,” reacted Adan to his career development.

“It is the place to be and it is where all young fighters want to be. I trained with the likes of Dennis McCann and Henry Turner as an amateur and I’ve seen them move to Frank Warren, perform well and enjoy their careers.

“I thought ‘I’ll join them’. They are giving young fighters their chance, building them up and most of them will become world champions. I just want to be in and amongst that.

“Signing with Frank and Queensberry is a no-brainer for me.

“I will probably fight at super bantam. I’ve been thinking about super bantam and featherweight but, to start off with, super bantam. I’m not small at all and I reckon I will be massive at the weight.

“I will be getting my licence either late in September or October and my debut will come before the end of the year. I reckon I will sell a good few tickets.”

Hall of Fame promoter Warren added: “I am thrilled to have Adan team up with us for what I am sure will prove to be a hugely successful journey in the sport.

“Adan is clearly a massive talent with the potential to go all the way and I am looking forward to helping him in realising his ambitions. The quality of young fighters we are attracting to the Queensberry and BT Sport platform is, I believe, at another level to anywhere else in the world at the moment and when these boys all grow into the fighters they can be there will certainly be exciting times ahead with numerous world title fights on the cards.

“This is the place to be for the best young fighters and recent history shows that the finest talents from the Repton club choose Queensberry as their professional home. Dennis McCann and Henry Turner are showing the way and I am sure Adan will quickly follow in their footsteps.”