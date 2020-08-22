Sebastian Fundora to pay tribute to COVID-19 victims on Saturday night

Unbeaten Super Welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora will be donning some very special trunks to honor the fallen when he takes on Nathaniel Gallimore this Saturday night, August 22, live on FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Fundora (14-0-1, 9 KOs) will face Chicago’s Nathaniel Gallimore (21-4-1, 17 KOs) in the co-main event. In the main event, two-time welterweight champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter face unbeaten German contender Sebastian Formella in a 12-round welterweight title eliminator.

The custom-made trunks, adorned with red roses, will be Fundora’s tribute to all the fallen people worldwide who have succumbed to COVID-19.

“The roses are for all the victims. Those who have lost their lives and those who have lost a friend or relative to this terrible virus,” said Fundora.

22-year-old Fundora, who speaks to young students about fighting for your dreams in his adopted hometown of Coachella, California, in his spare time, says the trunks are a small gesture of remembrance.

“I think we all need to fight on the same team to defeat this thing,” continued Fundora. “We’ve been on the ropes, but humanity will never lose in the end.”

“I’m so proud of Sebastian,” said his promoter Sampson Lewkowicz. “In every fight, Sebastian finds a way to dedicate his fights to a good cause or a good person. Last time, he dedicated his fight to Steve Irwin, The Crocodile Hunter. People from Australia sent him messages about how much they loved it. Sebastian is a great fighter and future champion, but he’s also a good man.”

The Porter vs. Formella event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and Shawn Porter Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.