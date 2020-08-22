Santiago Dominguez backed to shine on Roy Jones Jr. event headliner

Mexico’s leading welterweight prospect, undefeated Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (21-0, 16 KOs), leads an expected power surge Tuesday night, August 25, headlining the first RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® event since January 30 in Washington.

Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions presents back-to-back events Aug. 25h & 27h in Mexico with two rescheduled cards due to the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT, from Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

The 28-year-old Dominguez, fighting out of Orebreon, Sonora, Mexico, will defend his World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX welterweight title in the 10-round main event against Mexican challenger Jose Rosario Cazarez (20-5-1, 10 KOs).

“We believe Santiago Dominguez has everything needed to be a champion,” RJJ Boxing CEO and co-founder Keith Veltre said. “He’s the highest ranked Mexican welterweight in the world, No. 20 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), and ready to move up to the next level. His opponent, Jose Rosario Cazarez, has won his last seven fights in a row. We’ll learn a lot more about Santiago in this well-matched fight. I think he’s going to be a key part of the future in a loaded welterweight division”

In what has become a standard for RJJ Boxing’s co-features on UFC FIGHT PASS, undefeated Luis “Koreano” Torres (9-0, 8 KOs) and Jose Luis Vasquez (10-1, 3 KOs) square-off in the 10-round co-featured event. Torres’ power and Vasquez’ boxing ability combine for what should be an entertaining stylistic match-up.

Undefeated Phoenix, AZ welterweight Jerome Jones, Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs), who finished off each of his opponents in the opening round, puts his perfect professional record intact against consummate Mexican boxer Mario “Cachalote” Israel Vera (6-1, 0 KOs) in a six-round match. Vera’s lone loss came in his last fight on short notice against 19-1 contender Hector Zepeda by way of a 10-round decision on March14.

Dominguez (16 of 20 – 80%), Torres (8 of 9 – 88.9%) and Jones (4 of 4 – 100%) will provide plenty of power. They are a combined 35-0 (29 KOs) for an 82.9 knockout percentage. Viewers are warned, in advance, to not look away from their televisions or computers, never mind go to the restroom, while these three fights are being conducted for fear some awesome, live knockouts may be missed.

Also scheduled to fight on the RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS card is Las Vegas-based Mexican super bantamweight Ezequiel “La Brukena” Borrero (2-0, 1 KOs) versus Jhoan Cano (1-1, 1 KO), of Mexico, in a 4-round bout.

Mexican welterweights, Jesus “Fierro” Lopez (1-0, 1 KO) faces. Bryan Joel Morales (0-3), in a 4-round, off-UFC FIGHT PASS fight.