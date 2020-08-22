Heavyweight who KO’d Roy Jones Jr. wants Mike Tyson exhibition winner

Antonio Tarver

Heavyweight Antonio Tarver has thrown his hat into the ring to fight the winner of the November 28th exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Tarver, who retired in 2015 after a draw with Steve Cunningham, has been training fighters ever since then with one eye on a return.

‘The Magic Man’ once demolished Jones Jr. when the latter was at the height of his light heavyweight powers. Tarver now wants the chance to take on whoever comes out on top in the ‘Triller Thriller’.

Even approaching his 52nd birthday, Tarver remains in magnificent shape. The opportunity to battle Jones for the fourth time, or even ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, for that matter, is too much to pass up.

Losing to Jones via majority decision in 2003, Tarver shocked the world in the next meeting by obliterating his arch-rival.

The rubber match seventeen months later also went his way. If Jones can get past Tyson, Tarver would certainly be an interesting match-up if it can be made.

“Who wants to see me make a fully-fledged comeback? If so, you got to let it be known and we can once again show them why I’m The Magic Man,” said Tarver. “It’s only right!”

Tyson vs Jones Jr. 🥊

Repost from @royjonesjrofficial I just want the winner… Can I have that? #TarversTake 🎥🎧🎤 “It’s only right” 🎩

beat fye as shit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EUT8hCVKpS — The Magic Man 🎩 (@AntonioTarver) August 16, 2020

