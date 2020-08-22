Boxing Nutrition – What consumption of foods to avoid: Dried Fruit

The latest edition of the World Boxing Council’s Boxing Nutrition tips and information brought to you by Dr. Phillip Goglia.

Dried fruit is a source of sugar and fiber only with no additional water for transport.

But dried fruit is highly caloric and easily spikes energy and insulin levels and then can just as quickly cause a substantial drop in energy and additional sugar cravings caused by the insulin spike.

Dried fruit can be digestively disruptive causing gas. Also bloating for many people with IBS.

The better choice over dried fruit for boxing nutrition is fresh fruit with its naturally occurring water for more efficient sugar transport.

As with all fruits, there can be micronutrient and antioxidant benefits but in the context of dried fruit … at what disruptive digestive cost

SPENCE vs GARCIA

World Boxing Council welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., will defend his crown against the former world champion Danny Garcia. The fight happens on November 21, in a FOX Pay-Per-View match.

The venue of the fight is not yet known. Undefeated Errol Spence, Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time, after suffering a car accident last October, from which he is fully recovered.

Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs), who reigned as world super lightweight and welterweight champion. He will seek to regain his lost world title in a close decision to Shawn Porter.







GARCIA vs CAMPBELL

This Wednesday, during a video conference via Zoom, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, on behalf of Luke Campbell, and Eric Gomez, of Golden Boy Promotions, on behalf of Ryan García, confirmed that they have reached an agreement about the fight for the WBC interim lightweight title.

Furthermore, the fight is scheduled to take place in the United States in November of this year. More details will be announced soon.

The usage of technology as a platform for purse bids is a new proposal from the WBC that will save money and travel time for participating promoters. It allows the media and fans to be present during the action.