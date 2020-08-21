Pitters vs Sugden: All boxers free of COVID-19, good to go for Channel 5

Hennessy Sports

Hennessy Sports are delighted to announce that all boxers, trainers and staff participating in the event tomorrow (Saturday 22 August) have tested negative for COVID-19.

The main event features Shakan Pitters versus Chad Sugden for the Vacant British Light-Heavyweight Championship, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 from 10pm tomorrow.

All boxers officially weighed in today at the Holiday Inn, Redditch:

THE VACANT LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP OF GREAT BRITAIN

12 X 3 Minute Rounds at 12st 7lbs (175lbs)

Shakan Pitters 12st 6½lb vs. Chad Sugden 12st 6lb 5oz

8 x 3 Minute Rounds Cruiserweight Contest

Isaac Chamberlain 14st 8lb vs. Anthony Woolery 14st 5lb 3oz

6 x 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

Michael Hennessy Jr 11st 5lbs 3oz vs. Tom Brennan 11st 5lbs 1oz

4 x 3 Minute Rounds Super Welterweight Contest

Idris Virgo 11st 12lb 10oz vs. Josh Hodgins 11st 10½lb

4 x 3 Minute Rounds Welterweight Contest

Conah Walker 10st 13¾lb vs. Nathan Bendon 11st 1lb 3oz







Shakan Pitters v Chad Sugden is exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 this Saturday at 10pm

