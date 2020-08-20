Manny Pacquiao on red alert for fifth Juan Manuel Marquez encounter

Chris Farina

Eight-weight champion Manny Pacquiao has been put on red alert after a video of arch-nemesis Juan Manuel Marquez surfaced this week.

Marquez, 46, posted via his Instagram account. He looks in tremendous shape for a man of his age.

With all the current goings-on in boxing surrounding comebacks, it would be a long shot to predict Marquez could be one of them.

If he is, Manny Pacquiao will certainly be picking up the phone to offer the Mexican more big bucks.

Pacquiao is still smarting from his astonishing 2012 knockout at the hands of Marquez. Since then, massive offers have been made to lure the four-weight king into a fifth bout.

Of the previous three bouts prior to the KO, Marquez was unhappy with the result of at least two and shook his head at the third.

During the latter part of his career, Marquez was only interested in one thing. That was gaining his just deserts from the Pacquiao saga.

The fourth installment delivered that for JMM and he has resisted every attempt to lure him back for one more.

Discussing Pacquiao in the past, Marquez has never looked likely to entertain the idea.

“Insist, persist, resist, and never give up,” he said in one offering. “Without challenge, there is no victory,” in another.

The last thing Marquez stated on a potential return to action was: “Never let your guard down.

“The moment will come when you will know when to do the counter-attack!”

MANNY PACQUIAO vs JUAN MANUEL MARQUEZ V

Potentially a cryptic clue on his future as the next things released into the public domain was the above video.

It will one hundred percent be of interest to Pacquiao, who has never stopped wanting another shot at doing what Marquez did to him.

Fans would certainly buy it, even with both men in their forties. One million Pay-Per-View sales would almost be a gimme.







Whether it actually happens is another story and we may have to wait until a crowd returns in 2021 to even contemplate it.

For now, Marquez is enjoying his workouts and staying ready for anything as Pacquiao reportedly mulls over one final fight.

If it’s not Conor McGregor, Marquez could earn himself a lot of money if he listens to what the ‘Pacman’ has to say.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.