Liván Navarro vs Justin DeLoach features on Porter vs Formella this weekend

Undefeated welterweight Liván Navarro will battle tough contender Justin DeLoach in a 10-round attraction that headlines action live on FS1 this Saturday, August 22 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Unbeaten super welterweights Ivan Pandzic and Jeffrey Torres will square off in a six-round showdown in the co-feature, while super lightweight prospect Justin Pauldo faces Josec Ruiz in an eight-round affair to kick off the FS1 telecast at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

The FS1 telecast will follow FOX PBC Fight Night headlined by two-time welterweight champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter taking on unbeaten German contender Sebastian Formella in a 12-round WBC/IBF welterweight title eliminator on a broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The Porter vs. Formella event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and Shawn Porter Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old Navarro (11-0, 7 KOs) scored an impressive victory in his last outing in May 2019, defeating veteran contender Breidis Prescott by unanimous decision. Born in Havana, Cuba and now fighting out of Miami, Navarro turned pro in 2015 and has steadily climbed up the rankings, including a stoppage of then unbeaten Willie Jones in 2017 and a 10 round decision victory over Armando Alvarez in 2018.

DeLoach (18-4, 9 KOs) will return to the ring looking to bounce back from a loss to then unbeaten Terrel Williams in April 2019. The 25-year-old put together an impressive run in 2017, defeating three-straight unbeaten fighters in Dillon Cook, Junior Castillo and Domonique Dolton, before knocking out Christopher Pearson in 2017. The Augusta, Georgia native suffered defeats against now unified champion Jeison Rosario in 2018 and Nathaniel Gallimore in 2017, before rebounding to beat Michael Ogundo in November 2018.

A native of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Pandzic (13-0-1, 8 KOs) enters this fight on a five-bout winning streak, with all of those victories coming in 2019. The lone blemish on the 29-year-old’s record is a 2018 draw against Maurice Lee in just his third fight in the U.S. He returns to fight in the U.S. for the first time since that draw when he steps into the ring on August 22.

The 23-year-old Torres (6-0, 3 KOs) is unbeaten since turning pro in 2016 with a first round knockout of Mariano Rolon. Representing his native Hartford, Connecticut, Torres was successful in his first six-round bout in December 2019, as he won every round on the judges’ scorecards in defeating Antonio Chaves Fernandez.

Pauldo (13-1, 7 KOs) returns to make his 2020 debut after a 2019 campaign that saw him score first round knockouts over Federico Jesus Malespina and Tyrone Luckey. The 25-year-old from Orlando had previously earned a career best victory in winning his first eight-round fight via a unanimous decision over then unbeaten Joshua Zuniga in 2018.

A native of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Ruiz (21-3-3, 14 KOs) now fights out of Miami since making his U.S. debut there in March 2019. The 26-year-old has fought in the U.S. for his last five bouts, including most recently losing a decision against unbeaten Gabriel Flores, Jr. in June. Prior to that fight, Ruiz had been on a seven-fight winning streak dating back to 2016.