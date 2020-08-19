Chris Kongo intends to rip away ‘WBO Global belt’ from Luther Clay on Saturday

Mark Robinson.

Chris Kongo is planning on announcing himself as one of the best Welterweights in the country when he takes on Luther Clay for the WBO Global Title on the undercard of Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin on the final week of Matchroom Fight Camp this Saturday August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Bermondsey’s Kongo (11-0, 6 KOs), a former Team GB amateur, has found opportunities hard to come by since turning professional in August 2016, facing mostly foreign journeymen on the small hall scene, but ‘2Slick’ was finally handed a golden ticket after teaming up with Heavyweight contender Whyte earlier this year.

Not short on confidence, the 27-year-old immediately targeted fights with Matchroom men Conor Benn and Josh Kelly, looking to propel his name to the top of the 147lbs domestic scene. Kongo is determined to avenge the hotly disputed defeat he suffered to Rio Olympian Kelly in the ABA finals in 2013, but must first deal with the in-form Clay if he is to attract the attention of the division’s bigger names.

“I took the fight straight away,” said Kongo. “I didn’t even have to think about it. I’ve been waiting for the opportunity and it’s here now, so I’m going to take it with both hands. It has been a long time coming. I’ve come up the hard way in the sport of boxing and there’s fire in my belly. I’m going to rip the belt from him. I’m not taking any chances. I’m not leaving it to the judges. We’re going to rip the belt off the champion. Guaranteed.

“I believe I’m coming to take the title regardless of what Luther does. I believe this is my time. When it is someone’s time, it doesn’t matter what happens, you can’t stop it. I believe this is the moment Chris Kongo is going to be announced as one of the top Welterweights in the division. I need to prove that I am the number one Welterweight in the country. I know my level. That’s why I believe I can be at the top table.

“He’s going to try and bring the pressure because he thinks I’ll be rusty due to my time out of the ring. They’re going to be in for a big shock. They will try to put pressure on me and wait until the later rounds. It’s probably the worst thing they can do. We all know what kind of shape Jim McDonnell is going to have me in.

“We know he’s not going to try and out skill me or outbox me because he can’t do that. His greatest attributes are always coming from the front foot. If he wants to bring the pressure, trust me, we’re going to meet head on. I’m a big Welterweight. I’ll be ready for that.”

Clay vs. Kongo lands on a huge night of action that sees Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) defend his Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title against Russia’s Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs), Irish legend Katie Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) puts her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns on the line against Belgium’s Delfine Persoon (44-2, 18 KOs) in the biggest rematch in women’s boxing, Super-Middleweights Jack Cullen (18-2, 9 KOs) and Zak Chelli (7-1, 3 KOs) meet over eight rounds and Croatian Heavyweight contender Alen Babic (3-0, 3 KOs) steps up to face Shawndell Winters (13-3, 12 KOs) over eight rounds.