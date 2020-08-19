Canelo vs Yildirim approved by World Boxing Council, but not yet by DAZN

Canelo Alvarez is set to go for full recognition as a four-weight world champion with a bold bid to become the World Boxing Council titlist at 168 pounds.

The Mexican superstar was named within days of David Benavidez being stripped of the belt on the scales.

As was previously stated by the WBC, Canelo has the ultimate power as a Franchise champion. Canelo can stipulate whenever he wants to challenge any champion at any weight.

This fact was clarified by the WBC when elevating Canelo in the summer of 2019.

Rules of the honor included the following:

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL FRANCHISE

Canelo is unable to pass the honor to another fighter.

The Franchise Champion will be designated as WBC Emeritus Champion once he retires from boxing.

Canelo will be in similar standing to Mayweather and Klitschko once he too hangs up his gloves. This effectively means he can challenge any champion at any weight if he wants to come out of retirement.

The Franchise Champion will proudly represent the WBC in every single fight as a reigning WBC champion. This is regardless of any specific conditions or titles being associated with all future fights.

WBC will approve through the franchise champion promoter every opponent scheduled to fight.

Any opponent named by Canelo, at any weight class or under any circumstances, will be challenging him as WBC ‘Franchise’ (basically Overall) Champion.

Franchise Champion agrees to participate in a minimum of two social responsibility events every year, organized and in conjunction with the WBC. Canelo will effectively be an ambassador for the WBC into the bargain.

The WBC may recognize a WBC champion in the division or divisions where the Franchise champion currently competes.

The WBC may award a Diamond Championship belt in those fights in which the Franchise Champion engages. If the Franchise Champion loses, the winner will receive the Diamond belt and may be considered as a mandatory contender of the division.

In essence, every fight in which Canelo competes will be a WBC mandatory fight.

If Canelo wins there’s no change in his or the opponent’s status. Should the challenger win, he WILL NOT become Franchise champion. Instead will be the next in line for the other WBC champion of that division.





DAZN

In a nutshell, Canelo, alongside the other Franchise ruler Vasyl Lomachenko, has free reign over his future with the World Boxing Council.

The only thing left to figure out is whether Canelo actually wants the fight and if his TV network at DAZN, who is paying him $36 million for the fight, will approve the Turkish contender as his opponent.

All will be revealed in the coming days.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.