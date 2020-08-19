Amir Khan makes sensational offer to fight ex-promoter Oscar De La Hoya

Wild Card Gym

Ex-world champion Amir Khan has called out his former employer Oscar De La Hoya for a sensational battle between the pair over the coming months.

The Bolton man, who worked with Golden Boy Promotions during the height of his powers, is offering De La Hoya a comeback opponent.

De La Hoya recently announced his intention to return to the sport at the ripe old age of 47. Already, DLH has been linked to facing Bernard Hopkins, Canelo Alvarez, and several other high-profile names.

Khan, without a fight since last summer, is back in the gym. The 33-year-old is now interested in opening talks with his old mentor.

“I heard Oscar De La Hoya is thinking of making a come back. Oscar Dela Hoya vs Amir Khan,” said the one-time super-lightweight king.

Posting a picture of the pair together at the Wild Card Gym back in the day, Khan seemed serious as he gauged the feelings of his fans.

AMIR KHAN vs OSCAR DE LA HOYA

De La Hoya has assured the boxing community of his seriousness on the back of seeing the likes of Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr., and Evander Holyfield do similar.

“Maybe my timing might be off a little, but that’s something that I’m going to have to figure out,” he told Sports Illustrated last month. “So there’s a lot that comes into play. And I just strongly feel that I can do it.

“I think it’s just a matter of pulling the trigger of making that decision to go to the gym. To wake up in the morning and to make the sacrifice.







“Before I wanted to do it, but I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t pull the trigger. And I couldn’t wake up in the morning. I couldn’t take myself to the gym and spar six rounds.

“Now it’s like I have this motivation to do it for myself. To prove to myself that I can do it. And so we’ll see what happens.”

Despite talk of De La Hoya getting back down to 147 pounds, it would be much more likely to see the ten-time world title-holder at 154 or even 160.

