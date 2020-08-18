WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight (Aug 2020): Heavyweight GGG makes move

The man proclaimed by his own fans as the second coming of Gennadiy Golovkin in the form of a heavyweight has made his move in the latest WBC Rankings.

Zhan Kossobutskiy, a Kazakh juggernaut with power to match, is now rated in the top forty by the World Boxing Council.

At the recent 58th Convention, held electronically online, President Mauricio Sulaiman met with the WBC Ratings Board to thrash out the latest list.

The Top 15 remains largely the same. The release of the ratings come ahead of the biggest WBC sanctioned bout since February.

Interim champion and former number one Dillian Whyte will put his strap on the line against number nine-ranked Alexander Povetkin.

Whyte is in line to meet reigning title-holder Tyson Fury or number one Deontay Wilder at some point over the next twelve months.

Wilder’s placed at the helm is unmoved for months despite a loss to Fury in their February rematch. Five years of title defenses prior to his dethroning are the major reason for this.

The rest of the field then face a long wait to challenge for the coveted green and gold belt. Possibly until 2022.

Oleksandr Usyk is focusing on his WBO title shot at Anthony Joshua. Whilst Luis Ortiz is on the lookout for a clash with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Firstly, Ruiz will take on Chris Arreola in order to get back to winning ways. That fight is set to be confirmed soon.

Oscar Rivas, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois. Plus Filip Hrgovic and Michael Hunter make up the top ten.

Now at number 39, Kossobutskiy has begun to make inroads into an expected run at the world title over the next two years.

The amateur has a reputation that is gathering pace after protests at his rival Ivan Dychko initially being called ‘The Heavyweight GGG’ above him.







HEAVYWEIGHT – WBC TOP 40 (Aug 2020)

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

Interim Champion: Dillian Whyte

1 Deontay Wilder (US)

2 Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

3 Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

4 Andy Ruiz Jr. (Mexico/US)

5 Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada)

6 Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

7 Daniel Dubois (GB) SILVER/COMM/BBBofC

8 Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL

9 Alexander Povetkin (Russia)

10 Michael Hunter (US)

11 Joe Joyce (GB)

12 Dereck Chisora (GB)

13 Charles Martin (US)

14 Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US) * CBP/P

15 Agit Kabayel (Germany)

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Carlos Takam (Cameroon)

17 Robert Helenius (Finland)

18 Adam Kownacki (US)

19 Frank Sanchez (Cuba) AMERICAS

20 Dominic Breazeale (US)

21 Hughie Fury (GB)

22 Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia/Canada) NABF

23 Evgeny Romanov (Russia)

24 Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)

25 Otto Wallin (Sweden)

26 Simon Kean (Canada) INTL Silver

27 Bryant Jennings (US)

28 Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)

29 Tony Yoka (France)

30 Hussein Muhamed (Germany)

31 Junior Fa (New Zealand)

32 Marco Huck (GB)

33 Zhilei Zhang (China)

34 Nathan Gorman (GB)

35 Jermaine Franklin (US)

36 Lukasz Rozanski (Poland)

37 Gerald Washington (US)

38 Cassius Chaney (US)

39 Zhan Kossobutskiy (Kazakstan)

40 Demsey McKean (Australia)

UNRANKED

Anthony Joshua (GB) WBA Super

Manuel Charr (Germany) WBA Regular

Trevor Bryan (US) WBA Interim

Tyrone Spong (Sur) Legal

Kubrat Pulev (Bulgaria) NA