Chris Eubank Jr. to help Roy Jones Jr. prepare for Mike Tyson clash

British star Chris Eubank Jr. will be on hand to train alongside Roy Jones Jr. as the former pound for pound king prepares to battle the formidable Mike Tyson.

Eubank Jr., who held the IBO and interim WBA titles at middleweight and super-middleweight, spent the pandemic lockdown at the RJJ residence.

Attempting to keep sharp for future offers, Eubank remained in the United States instead of heading back to the United Kingdom.

By the time Tyson vs Jones was confirmed, Eubank was already deep in camp with his new mentor. Stating his intention to be there for Jones, Eubank informed fans he’ll be sticking around.

“So it’s really happening! @RealRoyJonesJr will face off against @MikeTyson on Sep 12. A fight I never thought I would live to see.

“Now I’ll be helping Roy prepare for it. Who do you guys think will come out on top? I know who my money’s on,” said Eubank.

Despite a delay in staging the exhibition by some ten weeks, which sees it take place on November 28th, Eubank is still expected to attend the Jones camp.

CHRIS EUBANK JR

It’s now been eight months since Eubank Jr. himself took to the ring. He defeated Matt Korobov back in December.

The fight was something of a farce as Korobov suffered an injury and could not continue. A rematch could be possible between the pair once both their futures are sorted out.

Plenty of boxers have decided to wait it out as Covid-19 spreads across America with no sign of those in charge of the country getting to grips with it.

Europe and Asia have been highly successful in seeing the infection rate come down. This is why movement between borders could be allowed in the next couple of months.







Eubank is likely to be forced into a prolonged stay at his stateside residence, though. Al Haymon could then feature the Briton on one of his upcoming cards.

As for Jones, the 51-year-old has plenty of time to get himself in condition to take some of Tyson’s legendary punches on Pay-Per-View.

Furthermore, he’ll need every ounce of his famous speed for the task.

